Lewis Hamilton continues to feature prominently as we take a past-faced run through the latest F1 news headlines.

Valtteri Bottas has explained why he believes Hamilton, his former teammate, has successfully been able to turn his Ferrari career around. Hamilton, meanwhile, has opened up on the self-doubts which he had to overcome in this redemption story. All of this and plenty more, so let’s go!

Lewis Hamilton ‘DNA’ theory put forward by Bottas

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After three F1 2026 podiums scored, and now off the mark in Ferrari colours with his Barcelona GP win, it looks like Lewis Hamilton is back and firing on all cylinders.

Bottas spent five Constructors’ title-winning seasons as Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, and explained his “DNA” theory behind the Brit’s upturn in form.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton theory put forward by Valtteri Bottas after upturn in Ferrari form

Lewis Hamilton thought: ‘Maybe you lose it’

The renaissance has been a long, bumpy road for Hamilton, considering the extreme lows which he faced at times in 2025.

Hamilton has admitted that, at points, he pondered whether it is true that a driver does “lose it” eventually. He has now found his answer.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton opens up on ‘lose it’ fears after Barcelona GP win

How a pit lane penalty exposed Formula 1’s fractured governance

The Monaco Grand Prix remains a key talking point in the world of Formula 1, after the rescinding of Pierre Gasly’s pit lane speeding penalties.

With Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull having all formally launched appeals, PlanetF1.com’s Mat Coch takes a deep dive into the intensifying situation.

Read more – The Monaco GP anomaly: How a pit lane penalty exposed Formula 1’s fractured governance

Martin Brundle warns over Monaco penalty ‘mess’

However this Monaco penalty row will be resolved, there is “no easy solution” available.

That is the warning issued by Sky F1’s Martin Brundle.

Read more – Martin Brundle on Monaco penalty ‘mess’ as Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren take action

Isack Hadjar tells Red Bull starts ‘not working’

Isack Hadjar has urged Red Bull to “fix” its “way too complicated” start procedure after a further setback in Barcelona.

Hadjar stressed that he is “not a computer” capable of such required precision, and the Red Bull way is “not working” according to the Frenchman.

Read more – Isack Hadjar ‘not a computer’ as Red Bull starts demand issued

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