Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton’s comments about Ferrari coming under scrutiny as the team reveals the first stage of its Michael Schumacher tribute for the Italian Grand Prix.

With Jonathan Wheatley back in the paddock following his Audi F1 exit, here’s today’s roundup…

Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari ‘deserves respect’ after Dutch Grand Prix apology

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi says Lewis Hamilton’s complaints about the team at the Dutch Grand Prix were “out of place.”

Hamilton was heard sarcastically congratulating the team on a “great way of losing time” over team radio after finding himself stuck behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

The 41-year-old, who was disappointed to finish fourth, apologised for his post-race comments at Zandvoort earlier this week.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton ‘complaints out of place’ in Ferrari ‘respect’ demand

Ferrari reveals special Michael Schumacher overalls for Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari has revealed the special Michael Schumacher-inspired overalls to be worn by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The Scuderia is planning to celebrate the seven-time world champion’s legacy at Monza next week, 30 years after Schumacher’s first season with the team and 20 since he announced his retirement following victory at the 2006 Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari is set to reveal a special one-off car livery next week.

Read more: Ferrari reveals first stage of Michael Schumacher tribute for Italian Grand Prix

Jonathan Wheatley returns to F1 paddock at Dutch Grand Prix

Former Audi F1 team principal Jonathan Wheatley made a surprise appearance in the F1 paddock at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Wheatley was back in the paddock at Zandvoort five months after leaving his role with Audi, 48 hours after PlanetF1.com revealed that he is poised to join Aston Martin.

The former Red Bull sporting director is set to take over from current team boss Adrian Newey in due course.

Read more: Jonathan Wheatley makes surprise F1 paddock return after Audi exit

Isack Hadjar receives advice from MotoGP legend Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez, the multiple MotoGP world champion, has revealed that he consulted Isack Hadjar on his recovery from a wrist injury.

Hadjar was ruled out of last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after sustaining an injury to his wrist during the summer break, with Liam Lawson stepping into his Red Bull seat.

The French-Algerian is expected to return for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza next weekend.

Read more: Isack Hadjar turned to MotoGP legend over injury advice

How Nico Hulkenberg avoided Gabriel Bortoleto at Dutch Grand Prix

Nico Hulkenberg was involved in a terrifying incident at the Dutch Grand Prix when Audi F1 teammate Gabriel Bortoleto suffered a spin.

A quick-witted Hulkenberg managed to avoid what could have been a nasty accident.

Allan McNish, the Audi F1 boss and a former racing driver, has explained the two factors that help drivers escape such sticky situations.

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Read more: Driver’s eye: How Nico Hulkenberg managed to avoid disaster at Dutch Grand Prix