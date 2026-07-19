Lewis Hamilton has taken aim at Formula 1’s 2026 regulations after qualifying at Spa exposed a major flaw, with drivers losing up to 50km/h as their batteries ran dry.

The Briton quipped, “They’ve still got their jobs”.

Lewis Hamilton criticises F1 2026 regulations after Spa qualifying

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Formula 1 is racing at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, where Eau Rouge, the Kemmel Straight, Pouhon and Blanchimont have become iconic names in the world of motorsport.

This year, the thrill has been removed as a result of Formula 1’s new engine regulations.

Featuring a near 50/50 split of electrical and internal combustion engine power, the F1 drivers warned ahead of the Belgian weekend that it would not be what it was in yesteryear.

The combination of Spa’s long straights and lack of heavy braking zones meant drivers were unable to sufficiently recharge the battery.

This was notable at the end of Blanchimont, where the cars were losing around 50km/h, while the cars were around 40km/h down through Pouhon compared to last year’s qualifying.

Max Verstappen was not impressed, saying Formula 1 is running at “Formula 3” levels.

“For most of Sector 2, you run just on the engine,” said the Red Bull driver. “So, what is that, 450, 500 horsepower, something like that, which is less or more or less what a Formula 3 car has, but with F1 downforce.

“So you can imagine, of course, that that is not very exciting to drive.”

Hamilton agreed with Verstappen.

“I mean, it’s just not good on the straights,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media at Spa after qualifying, “but through the corners, the cars are great.

“It’s just straight lines.”

It begs the question, should Formula 1 have foreseen the problem?

“I’m pretty sure,” Hamilton said. “Yeah, we saw it straight away.

“I don’t know who made the decision.

“Whoever it is, they’ve still got their jobs,” he ended with a sarcastic chuckle.

More from qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix

Huge impact of Hadjar’s qualifying gift to Verstappen revealed

New George Russell evidence emerges after ‘serious’ Mercedes issue

Hamilton will line up fifth on the grid for Sunday’s 44-lap race having gained one position after qualifying due to Lando Norris’ engine penalty.

Aside from the regulations as they are, Hamilton was asked if his deficit to P1, which was just over half a second, was further compounded by Ferrari’s power unit.

“Not quite sure,” he said, “I haven’t seen the overlay.

“I definitely know in my last sector, I was losing some.

“But they [Mercedes] have been up all weekend, and we expected it on a track when you got 50 per cent more straights.”

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