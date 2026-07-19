Red Bull is “keeping very close tabs” on Ferrari-backed talent Oliver Bearman, it was recently claimed by Sky F1’s David Croft. Bearman has been urged to approach Lewis Hamilton.

Bearman, in the opinion of Karun Chandhok, needs to hold talks with Hamilton to find out how long the seven-time world champion plans on sticking around, before deciding how to handle any Red Bull interest if it formally materialises. Speculation continues to swirl regarding the Red Bull and F1 future of Max Verstappen.

Should Bearman approach Lewis Hamilton amid Red Bull link?

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Yes, is the answer proposed by Chandhok, the former Hispania and Lotus F1 driver turned Sky F1 pundit.

Bearman is at an important crossroads in his Formula 1 career. He has impressed since joining the grid full-time with Haas, and is seen as Ferrari’s natural successor to Hamilton, when the F1 icon decides to retire.

Based on 2025 form, it seemed that decision was coming into view for Hamilton. But, a sensational turnaround for Hamilton has followed in F1 2026, and he plans on sticking around for some time yet.

That has a direct impact on Bearman’s timeline to a Ferrari promotion. Charles Leclerc recently signed a new long-term contract to stay with Ferrari.

Bearman’s situation took a new twist when, at the British Grand Prix, Sky F1’s lead commentator David Croft claimed that “Red Bull are keeping very close tabs on Ollie Bearman.”

Bearman, when quizzed on the Red Bull rumours by PlanetF1.com and others at the Belgian Grand Prix, said it was “quite flattering to hear things like that, with a team like Red Bull who are incredibly successful.

“To be connected with them in any way, even if it’s just rumours, is very nice.

“But like I said, it’s just rumours, and I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here with Hass at the moment.”

If Red Bull comes knocking, then Bearman faces a tricky decision, according to Chandhok.

“I think if there’s a race seat available at Red Bull Racing, then of course Ollie and his management have to have a conversation about it,” said Chandhok.

“I think the reality is, he’s the man waiting in the wings for the day that Lewis Hamilton chooses to stop. Lewis is on a great run of form this season, so he may not stop in the immediate future. But one day, the time will come where Lewis will just stop.

“Ollie has put himself firmly in pole position to take that seat.

“So that’s the sacrifice he will have to make. Am I willing to sacrifice being the man in waiting for whenever Lewis chooses to stop, versus taking the race seat at Red Bull.

“It’s not an easy decision to make because what does that mean in terms of, ‘Am I going up against Max? Am I going up against Isack [Hadjar]? It’s a whole new world that I don’t really know.’ Ferrari, he knows and is loved.

“So I think that’s the balance he needs to weigh up.

“And actually, in some ways, he needs to kind of go and talk to Lewis and say, ‘By the way, what are you doing. How long are you going to stick around for.'”

While Chandhok initially made that Hamilton comment with a subtle laugh, he soon doubled down on it with a more serious tone.

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Chandhok is urging Bearman to speak with Hamilton, and get a feel for how long he plans to race on.

“Because that’s going to have a big knock-on effect into his career progression,” Chandhok continued on Bearman.

“When you ask me what should he do, I think he needs to go and understand from Lewis, actually. That’s his natural career trajectory.”

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