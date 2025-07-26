Making up just two positions in the Sprint, Lewis Hamilton says the “positive” is that he didn’t have a spin in the 15-lap race like he did in qualifying.

Hamilton was eliminated from Sprint qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix at the very first hurdle after a spin left him down in 18th place.

Lewis Hamilton was a disappointing P15 in the Sprint at Spa

Locking up his rear tyres as he entered the Bus Stop chicane, Hamilton spun off the track and remained stationary in the run-off area as the rest of the field completed their flying laps.

The Ferrari driver was asked if it was a rear lock, and replied: “Mhm. First time, I think, in my career. Not great. Not great. There’s not really a lot to say.”

Lining up 18th on the grid in Saturday’s Sprint, he inherited one place when a water leak forced Pierre Gasly off the grid and back into the Alpine garage.

Hamilton was only able to make up two positions on the track, overtaking Nico Hulkenberg and Alex Albon.

“Well, the positive is I didn’t spin and I did move forward, but it was a really tough race,” said the seven-time World Champion.

“We were all in the DRS train, which was unfortunate, but I’ve definitely learned a lot about the upgrades that we have.”

Ferrari not only ran a new rear suspension at Spa, but Hamilton disclosed he was also on another new undisclosed component that so far only Charles Leclerc had run.

He believes that it played a role in his Sprint qualifying spin.

“We’ve got a new component on the car that Charles had in Montreal, and he’s had it for a few races, but that’s the first time I’ve had it,” he told F1TV.

“Charles, you remember, he crashed with it in Montreal, and then I had the same experience in my first run with it yesterday.”

He later added to Sky F1: “So it’s just about fine-tuning it. Yesterday was the first time running it for me and I think now it’s just about fine-tuning it, we can make some changes between now and quali.

“My actual pace in [Sprint] quali was pretty good, not so much I would say in the race, but position is obviously important here, but I hope today for a better result.”

But despite Hamilton’s claim about the new component, his Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur put both his spin and an early moment down to driver error.

“I think I have to watch the session again,” the Frenchman told Canal+ when asked about what happened.

“The first one, I think he’s just behind… I think it’s Tsunoda after he passes in the dust. I think it distracted him because we see a big cloud on the onboard and he has to lose it like that.

“And the second, I think he’s just a little aggressive on the brake.”

