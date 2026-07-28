Untelevised team radio footage from the Hungarian Grand Prix has revealed the moment Liam Lawson was reported by Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad for moving under braking.

It comes after it emerged that both Lawson and Lindblad were branded “morons” by an angry Max Verstappen in Budapest.

Arvid Lindblad on Liam Lawson: ‘He moved in braking’

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust

Racing Bulls’ impressive start to the F1 2026 continued in Hungary as the team secured a fifth double points finish in six races.

Lawson came home eighth with Lindblad, the only rookie driver on the 2026 grid, finishing two places back in 10th.

Lindblad started two places ahead of Lawson on the grid, but a poor start to the race saw him fall behind his teammate.

Analysis: Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungarian GP conclusions: Norris afterglow, Piastri the nearly man, Newey insult

Hungarian GP 2026 driver ratings: Norris delivers as Sainz hands Piastri nightmare blow

At the beginning of the second lap, Lindblad was instructed by his race engineer, Pierre Hamelin, to go straight into management mode as he targeted a one-stop strategy.

Hamelin said: “We go straight into the management of the left-front, Arvid. Straight into the management. We are in a good place.”

However, Lindblad appeared to ignore the request after getting a run on Lawson on the main straight before looking to make a move into the first corner, with Lawson moving across the circuit in the braking zone to cover the inside.

Lindblad locked his front-right tyre and ran wide at Turn 1, losing ground to Lawson on the exit before reporting his teammate’s move.

Lindblad said: “He moved in braking.”

Hamelin reminded him: “We stay where you are. Stay where you are. Manage.”

Lindblad made his only pit stop on Lap 20, with Lawson adopting a two-stop strategy as Racing Bulls split its options.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the race, Lindblad – who has struggled with Lap 1 deployment issues this season – vowed to look into the reasons behind his disappointing opening lap.

He said: “It wasn’t a great Lap 1, so obviously I’m not happy with that but I’ll look into it.

“The launch was OK but Liam just did me in Turn 1.

“Then from there, I think pace was quite similar – maybe he was a tiny bit quicker – and then on the strategy, it was a bit of a shame that one stop didn’t work.

“But I fully understand from the team’s point of view. It was a big question mark going to the race.

“Then we saw Nico [Hulkenberg] trigger the two [stop] and we decided to split the strategy with the cars, which made sense.

“If the hard hung on better, I would have looked like a hero being P8 and unfortunately it didn’t, so Liam was the one that maximised.

“So I think from the team’s point of view, it was the maximum that was possible today.

“I don’t have any regrets about the one stop not working because it could have also been the other way around quite easily.

“I don’t know what Liam was asking [in terms of strategy], but I was saying I think it’s going to be a two [stop], so maybe I helped him out.

“I was saying I think it could be a two. Even before the race, I was telling them that I think it’s going to be a two and the default plan was a one.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Monday, both Racing Bulls drivers later came under fire from Red Bull stablemate and four-time world champion Verstappen.

Verstappen called for Lawson and Lindblad to be penalised after struggling to lap the pair while they were battling for position.

Verstappen was heard saying: “Oh, they should get a penalty. This is f**king ridiculous, these morons! My God!”

A team orders drama played out between Lawson and Lindblad at the Austrian Grand Prix last month.

Lindblad overtook Lawson for position at the Red Bull Ring moments after the New Zealander was reassured that he would not be attacked by his teammate as the pair managed brakes and tyres.

On that occasion, Lawson was heard telling the pit wall: “Last time I’m f**king listening, man.”

Lawson later utilised an undercut strategy to regain the position, with Lindblad telling PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the race: “I kind of saw that coming. I thought they were going to do that.”

Read next: ‘Sorry’ – Untelevised Lewis Hamilton team radio emerges after Verstappen ambush