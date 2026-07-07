FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said F1’s governing body was looking at reintroducing refuelling as well as creating an independent engine supplier.

The FIA president has frequently put forward ideas to change the sport and gave his latest proposals during the British Grand Prix weekend.

FIA president proposes major engine regulation changes

Ben Sulayem attended the race at Silverstone and the 64-year-old Emirati spoke to a select group of British newspapers to give his latest ideas for substantial changes to the sport.

Speaking to Reuters, Ben Sulayem said the FIA was “studying” the reintroduction of refuelling which has been banned since 2010.

“The refuelling we are studying as we speak,” Ben Sulayem said.

“It’s not a concern if you do it in the right way. So we are studying this. Nothing is being done yet.

“Refuelling with sustainable fuel with electrification. Maybe we look at giving more electrification than 10%. Really still we are open.”

Perhaps more impactful though was the suggestion the FIA would offer an “FIA-selected engine” which it supplied to customer teams in F1, something Ben Sulayem said would eliminate leverage for the existing power unit suppliers.

Currently, there are six customer teams in F1 with Mercedes powering McLaren, Williams and Alpine, Ferrari powering Haas and Cadillac while Red Bull Ford engines are used in the Racing Bulls cars.

“There will be no control over the teams, A-team over the B-team, that’s supplied with their engines,” Ben Sulayem said.

“If it is affordable, then we will have one engine for the rest of the B-teams, so nobody can leverage them and tell them to ‘vote this way, or we are not going to give you a good engine’.”

Ben Sulayem also suggested both McLaren and Alpine, who currently get their engines from Mercedes, would be willing to make their own V8 engines although Renault CEO Francois Provost told Reuters: “Not really. The reference is not to develop by ourselves a new engine.”

It is not the first time Ben Sulayem has suggested major regulation changes, particularly when it comes to engines.

Last month, he suggested lighter cars with a V8 engine could make a return for the next regulation cycle in 2030 or 2031.

“What is the worst thing in the cars now?” he told Canal+. “Complexity, more money, expenses, and also a big car.

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“A big and heavy car means what? Means it is not safe.

“We added 50 kilograms because of the safety. But now I would like to see a car, a total complete car for less than 650 kilograms.

“My target is 630.

“The V8 has to come. You have the power from the ICE engine of maybe 760 horsepower with 10 per cent in it of electrification. That would give it the sound.

“It would be much cheaper. And R&D, research and development, much cheaper.

“As an engine alone, much lighter, enjoyable, and the sound will come for the spectators.

“You have the teams. You have the financial stability of the race. And you run it in what? Sustainable fuel.

“I can’t see where we will get it wrong. The fans [will] have something that we have to give [them] to.”

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