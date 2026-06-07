Racing Bulls was forced to rectify an issue with Liam Lawson’s car shortly before the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lawson is due to start today’s race in Monte Carlo from 10th on the grid after an impressive performance in Saturday’s qualifying session.

Liam Lawson’s car develops problem at Monaco Grand Prix

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PlanetF1.com learned that Lawson’s car developed an unspecific technical issue around an hour before the race start at 1400 local time.

Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com’s on-the-ground reporter in Monaco, took images of Lawson’s car suspended and surrounded by ES tape in the Racing Bulls garage (below).

Image: Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com

Image: Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com

Racing Bulls appeared to rectify the issue with Lawson seen climbing into the cockpit of the VCARB03 as the pit lane opened for drivers to carry out their reconnaissance laps.

Lawson was heard telling the Racing Bulls team over team radio as he entered the track: “Well done, everybody. Very, very good job. I will try my best today to make it worth it.”

The New Zealander, who has scored points on three occasions in F1 2026 so far including seventh place in China and Canada, is expected to take his place on the grid at the time of writing.

Liam Lawson vs Arvid Lindblad: Racing Bulls head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Pre-race technical problems have emerged as a theme in the first months of F1 2026 under the new regulations.

Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg failed to start the season opener in Australia in March after an issue was found with his R26 car on the grid, with McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both recording a DNS at the following race in China.

Hulkenberg’s Audi teammate Gabriel Bortoleto and Williams’ Alex Albon also failed to take the start in Shanghai.

Lawson’s Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad failed to start the last race in Canada after his car developed an issue on the grid.

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