We know Max Verstappen is a generational talent behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car — but what about a GT3?

Well, according to former F1 driver Timo Glock, there too Verstappen is impressive.

Glock reports an alleged sub-8 minute lap for Max Verstappen

With a weekend off between the Miami and Imola Grands Prix, Red Bull Racing driver, reigning Formula 1 World Champion and new father Max Verstappen found some time for a ‘secret’ Ferrari GT3 test at the Nürburgring.

We say ‘secret’ because, well, it didn’t take long for word to get out that a mysterious Verstappen-esque driver going by the pseudonym Franz Hermann was on track.

Fans and locals flocked to the track to watch Verstappen conquer all 20.832 kilometers of the formidable Nordschleife in real life for the first time.

Official information from the test has been hard to come by, as the Verstappen camp has opted to keep those details under wraps, but already speculation has spread!

Timo Glock was one of the few people who were able to glean some information about the test, and according to him, the reigning F1 World Champion had really gotten the hang of things.

Speaking to the Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Glock said, “[Verstappen] wasn’t out of the pit box yet when I was already getting all kinds of emails, also from the team with which I authorised my own permit for the Nordschleife.

“They were able to follow it well, because they were stationed not too far away from them.”

And before long, the data started filtering in.

“In the end, he showed incredible things, from what I understood of it,” Glock said. “The info I have is that his first or second timed lap was already absolutely top notch.”

The time in question? Seven minutes and 53 seconds around the menacing Nordschleife.

While that’s not the fastest anyone has ever circled the track — hypercars have been able to chop down the time to below six and a half minutes — it is an impressive time nevertheless.

“Go figure,” Glock continued. “He got into a GT3 car, but never drove the Nordschleife before.

“Of course he spent a lot of time in simulator, which by the way shows how well you can prepare for something with that.

“Verstappen’s talent is obviously not in question, but it was underlined again here. The [reported] 7 min 53 sec he drove is really a top time, especially when you clock it on your second lap already.”

Of course, this is all speculation — insider speculation, yes, but speculation nevertheless. We’ll just have to hope that Max Verstappen hits the track again soon for some official times.

