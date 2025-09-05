McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is under investigation by the FIA for failing to follow the race director’s instructions in FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix.

The red flag was thrown after 10 minutes of FP2 at Monza after Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes driver, spun and got beached in the gravel at Lesmo 2.

Ahead of the restart, Piastri was released into the pit lane before the FIA communicated an official restart time.

The potential breach was quickly noticed by Max Verstappen’s Red Bull race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, who alerted his driver to the incident.

Lambiase said over team radio: “Piastri at the head of the queue, Max. He did leave without the resumption time, so it’s being looked into.”

Piastri and a McLaren team representative are required to report to the stewards at 18:20 local time at Monza.

Piastri enters the Italian Grand Prix weekend with a 34-point lead in the Drivers’ standings after taking his seventh victory of the F1 2025 season at last weekend’s Dutch GP at Zandvoort.

More to follow.