Lando Norris is “clearly the best driver” at McLaren, and Oscar Piastri may as a result fall into the supporting role in F1 2026.

That is the warning issued by 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, who also highlighted a potential contractual defence from this for Piastri. The defending champion Norris is McLaren’s best bet for fresh title glory in F1 2026, based on points. But, his bid took a hit at Monza.

Oscar Piastri contract could be key to McLaren role, says Rosberg

McLaren’s summer upgrades introduced for the MCL40 ignited talk of an F1 2026 Drivers’ title push for the reigning double champions.

It was the current world champion Norris, however, who seized the initiative with back-to-back victories at the Hungarian and Dutch Grands Prix.

Monza saw Mercedes return to the summit, while Norris was forced to settle for P4. He did, however, record a fresh triumph over Piastri in that McLaren intra-team battle.

Yet, it was a narrow triumph of two-tenths, as Piastri scored his best grand prix result since Spa. It was an important statement made by Piastri, who inserted himself into podium contention at Monza and brought a fierce fight to Norris, who had been increasingly gaining control of the McLaren head-to-head.

Nonetheless, the topic of teams orders at McLaren was brought up to Rosberg at Monza.

Going into the race, Norris was 83 points off Antonelli and the championship lead. As Norris is the only realistic McLaren title contender, Rosberg was asked at the Italian Grand Prix, by Sky F1, whether it is time for McLaren to get behind Norris, and slip Piastri into the number two role.

Rosberg can see a scenario where McLaren takes that route, and he advises that the team does. However, he noted that it may be contractually forbidden.

Rosberg made the comparison to his days at Mercedes, where he was not allowed to be treated as the number two drivers, as per his contract.

After Monza, Norris is now 96 points behind Antonelli. Piastri is a further 55 points back from Norris.

“First of all, oftentimes there’s also contractual writings, in Oscar’s contract, that he’s always going to be treated as a number one driver,” said Rosberg on the suggestion of McLaren team orders.

“So that’s one hurdle to overcome, which I had in my contract, for example.

“But otherwise, of course, McLaren should as soon as possible. It’s just it’s still a little bit early in the championship. So I don’t know when, but at some point, they might try and move that way.

“Because also Lando is doing such an amazing job this year. He’s driving better than ever, and he’s clearly the best driver at McLaren, except for yesterday in qualifying. But at the moment, he’s on a high.”

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Piastri earned praise from McLaren team principal Andrea Stella after Monza. Piastri has made progress in adapting his driving style to the demands of F1 2026, according to Stella.

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