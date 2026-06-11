Pirelli has announced a one-year contract extension with Formula 1, which will see the tyre manufacturer continue bringing its products to the sport until the 2028 season.

Pirelli took over from Bridgestone as Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier in 2011, and has supplied its feeder series, Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 Academy, in conjunction with its Formula 1 contract.

Formula 1 announces Pirelli contract extension

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The Italian manufacturer is continuing a now-long-held association with Formula 1, with its latest constructions having been made with the sport’s 2026 regulation overhaul in mind.

A slight reduction in width has seen the drivers have to get used to a new way of driving in 2026, with Pirelli’s wet tyres having yet to be used in competition so far this season.

Formula 1 has exercised an option in Pirelli’s contract that will see this tyre partnership extend to its 18th season, with Pirelli having also appeared in the sport as far back as its inaugural season in 1950.

“We’ve enjoyed an incredible history and partnership with Pirelli, relying on their technical brilliance and focus on performance, innovation, and sustainability for many years, so I’m delighted that the FIA and we will continue that relationship for another year,” said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 CEO.

“As we continue to push boundaries across the technical regulatory framework, Pirelli’s commitment to quality gives all the teams and series it supplies peace of mind as they know they are working with some of the most advanced tyres in the world.

“I’d like to thank FIA President, His Excellency Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman of Pirelli – this extension is another fantastic example of working with expert partners, whose experience drives excellence and delivers the very best spectacle on track.”

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, added: “Pirelli has been an important partner to the FIA Formula One World Championship for many years, providing a consistently high standard of performance, innovation, and safety at the highest level of our sport.

“This extension through to the end of 2028 provides stability for the championship and reflects the strong collaboration between the FIA, Formula One Group and Pirelli.

“Together, we continue to drive innovation and support the delivery of exciting racing for competitors, teams and fans around the world.”

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