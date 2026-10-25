Ralf Schumacher has warned Kimi Antonelli that while he may celebrate a maiden F1 world title this season, he still has a lot to prove in the years to come.

Antonelli is on the cusp of a first F1 Drivers’ Championship, and could secure it at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

Ralf Schumacher says Kimi Antonelli must prove himself after first F1 title

The Italian holds a 102-point advantage in the standings over his teammate George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton a further nine points off the pace.

If he outscores them in Austin to the extent that his lead increases to 125 points, he will be crowned the F1 2026 world champion.

Antonelli therefore needs to outscore Russell by 23 points in Austin. That’s something he has not done since winning the Belgian Grand Prix, where Russell retired.

He also needs to outscore Hamilton by 14 points in Austin. He achieved that feat at Monza and again at the Madring, with his two most recent Grand Prix victories.

Schumacher, though, believes Antonelli’s coronation will remain on ice in Austin.

“More in the direction of Brazil,” he predicted.

“But when it does happen, assuming Antonelli’s title quest does not implode, the former F1 driver believes he will still have a lot to prove.

This season, Mercedes came out of the blocks firing and won the opening six Grands Prix, five of which were won by Antonelli, before a rival team stood on the top step of the podium.

It meant Antonelli had a healthy advantage before the competition tightened. And even then, Mercedes was given some leeway as Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull all took wins and points off one another.

Although he won just three of the next 11 Grands Prix, Antonelli is on the cusp of a maiden world title.

“I think he was always in the right place at the right time, but he did it and that’s why he’s certainly one of the superphenomenon in Formula 1, the rest remains to be seen,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

“It would be his first world title, and we’ll have to see how he deals with it afterwards.

“Hard times will come at some point.

“Of course these are still answers he has to give; he has to prove that in the next few years.”

Schumacher believes the 20-year-old is a superphenomenon who belongs in the same class as Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Max Verstappen

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Schumacher praised Antonelli for keeping his composure and avoiding mistakes, knowing that securing points was his priority.

The six-time Grand Prix winner said: “He kept his nerves together, didn’t break the car because he knew, okay, I need the points, that’s all I can d. That’s just his strength.

“And that strength, that was my brother, Max Verstappen, and that was Ayrton Senna…

“And he (Antonelli) certainly already belongs to the club of the greats.”

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