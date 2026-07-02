Liam Lawson wasn’t overly irked by Arvid Lindblad’s unauthorised attack at the Austrian Grand Prix as he took the chequered flag ahead of his teammate.

Instead, he left that to Racing Bulls to have the final word with his rookie teammate.

Liam Lawson addresses Arvid Lindblad team orders incident

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Lawson and Lindblad were involved in a team orders drama at the Red Bull Ring where the New Zealander was leading his rookie teammate.

Lawson was just ahead of his teammate after the pit stops with Lindblad told by his race engineer Pierre Hamelin to “hold position”.

The driver questioned, “Why?”

Hamelin explained that the lift-and-coast phase was “critical,” and reiterated the instruction not to attack.

Lawson, meanwhile, asked Racing Bulls, “Am I going to be attacked?”

He was told: “Negative. Arvid will hold position, we are not fighting.”

Lindblad ignored orders and launched an aggressive move into Turn 4, forcing Lawson to the outside before completing the overtake.

“Last f***ing time I’m listening, man. I lift off 50 metres and I get attacked.”,” raged Lawson.

As the race played out, Lawson regained the position on his teammate and finished ninth with Lindblad 10th.

As the New Zealander brought his car into parc ferme after the race, he was urged by team principal Alan Permane to “be cool, we’ll sort it out.”

Lawson had little to say about the matter after the Grand Prix other than to confirm that talks would “probably” take place.

But whatever conversations may have been had in the few days between Austria and Silverstone, Lawson says those are between Lindblad and Racing Bulls as his side of the equation was resolved already at the Red Bull Ring by finishing ahead of his teammate.

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“Honestly, there wasn’t really much to do with me,” Lawson told PlanetF1.com and other media at Silverstone.

“It’s something that for me was resolved in the race.

“I got my position back, so honestly, by the time we finished the race, I was completely fine.

“It’s something that is obviously part of Formula One, being in a big organisation and a team, so I just tried to do my part in the race, and it was, I think, more of their discussion than mine.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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