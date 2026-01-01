Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Max Verstappen responding to Adrian Newey’s new role as Aston Martin team principal as the Mercedes team reveals its new logo for F1 2026.

With Sky F1 pundit Jenson Button opening up about his decision to retire from motorsport, here’s today’s roundup…

A note from the editor

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

On the first day of the new year, PlanetF1.com editor Mat Coch has written an open letter to readers.

PlanetF1.com enjoyed a highly productive 2025, publishing exclusive interviews with the likes of Zak Brown and Christian Horner.

“The basics will remain the same, familiar and comfortable, while offering something engaging and exciting,” Coch writes of the website’s plans for 2026.

Read more: An open letter to PlanetF1.com readers

Max Verstappen responds to Adrian Newey’s new Aston Martin role

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen says he is sure that Adrian Newey will do well in his new role as Aston Martin F1 team principal.

It comes amid rumours that Verstappen’s long-serving race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, could follow Newey by swapping Red Bull for Aston Martin.

Lambiase has been linked with a move to Aston Martin, less than a year after Newey joined the Silverstone-based team from Red Bull.

Read more: Max Verstappen responds to Adrian Newey promotion as Lambiase rumours swirl

Mercedes reveals new logo for F1 2026 season

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has unveiled a new team logo ahead of the launch of the new W17 car for the F1 2026 season.

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli will compete for Mercedes this year after a productive first season together in 2025.

Mercedes secured the runner-up spot in the constructors’ championship with Russell collecting two victories in Canada and Singapore.

Read more: Mercedes reveals new logo ahead of F1 2026 season

Sky F1 pundit Jenson Button opens up on retirement decision

Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion turned Sky F1 pundit, says retirement “feels really good” after bringing his racing career to an end in 2025.

Button made the final appearance of his racing career in the 2025 World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain.

The 45-year-old memorably won the F1 title with the Brawn GP team in 2009.

Read more: Jenson Button lifts lid on retirement decision amid ‘homework’ confession

James Vowles claims ‘one team and PU manufacturer’ creating F1 2026 ‘narrative’

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, has claimed that “one team and PU manufacturer” has been “trying to create a narrative to push some changes” to the new F1 2026 rules.

Formula 1’s regulations are to be overhauled ahead of the new season as the sport embraces 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Williams will be one of four teams – along with the Mercedes factory team, reigning champions McLaren and Alpine – competing with Mercedes engines.

Read more: Williams boss accuses ‘one team and PU manufacturer’ of creating F1 2026 engine ‘narrative’

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!