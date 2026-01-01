The Mercedes Formula 1 team has unveiled a new team logo ahead of the launch of the new W17 car for the F1 2026 season.

Mercedes stands as one of the most successful teams of the modern era of F1 having won a record eight consecutive constructors’ titles between 2014 and 2021.

Mercedes reveal new look ahead of F1 2026

That period also saw the Brackley-based team secure seven straight drivers’ championships split between current Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (2015-15 and 2017-20) and Nico Rosberg (2016).

Mercedes suffered a dip in results during the ground-effect era in place between 2022 and 2025 with the team limited to just six victories over the last four seasons.

Two of those wins came in 2025 courtesy of George Russell as Mercedes secured second place in the constructors’ standings behind runaway champions McLaren.

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes F1 2026 drivers

Formula 1’s regulations will be overhauled for the F1 2026 season as the sport embraces 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Mercedes’ preparations for the new rules are widely believed to be advanced with rumours last month claiming that the German manufacturer – along with 2026 newcomer Red Bull Powertrains – has identified a loophole in the engine regulations.

And Mercedes has unveiled a new logo ahead of the start of F1’s new era in a post to social media on Thursday morning.

The logo appears to hint that Mercedes’ colour scheme of recent years – black, white and the teal of title sponsor Petronas – will be retained for 2026.

Mercedes switched to a black livery ahead of the delayed 2020 season amid global anti-racism protests before reverting to a predominantly silver colour scheme in 2022.

The team then brought the mainly black livery back for 2023 before running a fusion of silver and black in 2024 and 2025.

Mercedes has yet to confirm the launch date of the W17 car.

F1 will hold a behind-closed-doors test in Barcelona between January 26-30 before two official pre-seasons tests in Bahrain next month.

The F1 2026 season will commence with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

