Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Juan Pablo Montoya claiming Christian Horner would be a perfect fit for Audi F1 as Carlos Sainz confirms an investigation over a long-standing Williams issue.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Juan Pablo Montoya: Audi F1 ‘needs somebody like’ Christian Horner

The Audi F1 team “needs somebody like” Christian Horner following the departure of Jonathan Wheatley.

That is the claim of former Williams and McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who says Mattia Binotto faces an “uphill battle” having returned to a team boss role.

Audi announced the exit of Wheatley last month, 48 hours after PlanetF1.com revealed that he had emerged as the prime target to become the new Aston Martin team principal.

Read more: Montoya predicts surprise F1 team principal changes with Horner to Audi

Carlos Sainz reveals long-term Williams issue has ‘flared up again’ in F1 2026

Carlos Sainz has revealed that Williams is investigating a long-standing problem after it “flared up again” following the regulation changes for F1 2026.

Teammate Alex Albon recently let slip that Williams has been battling an issue of the car ‘three-wheeling’ through some corners, with the inside-front tyre lifting off the ground and resulting in a lack of front-end grip.

Sainz says he was left “surprised” by the problem in his first test with Williams in late 2024, with the team managing it through last season before it returned in F1 2026.

Read more: Carlos Sainz: Williams investigating after long-term problem ‘flared up again’

Mercedes and McLaren to take part in Pirelli test at Nurburgring

F1 machinery will return to the Nurburgring next week as Mercedes and McLaren take part in a Pirelli tyre test at the German circuit.

Formula 1 has not raced at the Nurburgring since the one-off Eifel Grand Prix in 2020, with 2013 the last time the venue had a permanent slot on the calendar.

McLaren and Mercedes will be in action for two days across April 14-15.

Read more: Formula 1 returns to Nurburgring as McLaren and Mercedes confirmed for April test

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli to be let ‘off the leash’ as F1 2026 battle develops

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, says George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will be let “absolutely off the leash” if both remain in contention for the F1 2026 title towards the end of the season.

Antonelli holds a nine-point lead over Russell having won two of the opening three races of the campaign.

Wolff is willing to let his drivers race for “as long as there is margin between the cars” on track.

Read more: Toto Wolff allows Antonelli and Russell ‘off the leash’ under one key rule

Progress report: Audi F1 team

Audi has enjoyed a solid start to its debut season in F1 2026, scoring points in its first race in Australia.

However, the team was rocked by the departure of Jonathan Wheatley after the Chinese Grand Prix, with the power unit emerging as an area for improvement after the first few races.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher assesses where the Swiss-based team stands so far.

Read more: Audi’s early promise masked by power unit limits and costly race setbacks