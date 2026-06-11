The Barcelona Grand Prix is underway with the drivers in the paddock for media day and here’s all the news you may have missed.

We had stories on stewards debates, possible retirements and a legal case going to the Supreme Court. Here’s your quickfire recap.

Pierre Gasly appeal debated by the stewards

While the drivers were talking to the media, a rather important hearing was being held by the stewards.

It concerned Pierre Gasly and the two penalties he received for speeding in the pit lane in Monaco.

With new evidence emerging on Wednesday, Alpine’s right of review was deemed admissible by the stewards.

You can read the full details here.

Fernando Alonso ponders F1 retirement

Fernando Alonso was one of the drivers chosen for the FIA press conference and as this is his home race, the subject of his future was put to him.

Alonso was asked if this could be his final season in the sport and while he did not go that far, he did suggest this will be the last time he races in Barcelona.

“It’s going to be a special weekend, probably my last Barcelona race in Formula One,” Alonso told PlanetF1.com and other media. “So I want to say thanks to everyone.

“I will try to enjoy the weekend. I will not be competitive, and I will not be too long in the car in qualifying, in the race, hopefully yes, but not at the pace that we all want.

“I think this, my 23rd Spanish Grand Prix, and all of them, they’ve been magical, and yeah, this last [one] has to be magical as well.”

You can read more on that story here.

Felipe Massa case taken to the Supreme Court Court

Away from Barcelona, there was news surrounding Felipe Massa’s lawsuit over the Crashgate scandal as Bernie Ecclestone, Formula One Management and the FIA are taking it to the Supreme Court.

In March this year, Ecclestone, FOM and the FIA were ordered to pay Massa £250,000 in legal costs. The High Court judge, though, did grant the trio the right to appeal directly to the Supreme Court, an option they have now taken up.

You can get the full details on that here.

Lewis Hamilton ponders Ferrari Monaco mistake

A P2 in Monaco represented a very good weekend for Lewis Hamilton but he was left wondering if it could have been even better.

He debated whether Ferrari had missed a “trick” after Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren all made changes to their rear wings following the FIA’s ban on Straight Line mode.

You can read what Hamilton had to say here.

Nico Hulkenberg bemoans lack of FIA discussion

Elsewhere in Monaco, a frustrated Nico Hulkenberg has questioned why he was not offered an opportunity to put his case to the stewards in Monaco after copping a late penalty.

The Audi driver was handed a 10-second penalty after contact with Carlos Sainz at the red flag restart in Monaco as the field bunched up around the Fairmont hairpin.

But Hulkenberg suggested it was the result of George Russell slowing up the pack, a case he felt he should have been able to make to the stewards.

Read what Hulkenberg had to say about it here.

Pirelli announces contract extension

In tyre news, current supplier Pirelli announced it had agreed a one-year contract extension to ensure its products were used until the 2028 season.

Pirelli took over from Bridgestone as Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier in 2011, and has supplied its feeder series, Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 Academy, in conjunction with its Formula 1 contract.

You can read more on that here.