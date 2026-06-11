Liam Lawson’s resurgence at Racing Bulls has put him back in the conversation for a top Formula 1 seat, with the New Zealander insisting he is in the strongest position of his career.

Lawson had a stuttered beginning to his time in Formula 1, as he was brought in as a substitute driver for five races in 2023 before being handed Daniel Ricciardo’s race seat in a six-race audition in late 2024.

Liam Lawson discusses his Racing Bulls resurgence

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The brief audition led to a Red Bull Racing seat, only for Lawson to be demoted back to Racing Bulls after just two races.

Despite his results improving in the second half of the championship, Lawson was overlooked for promotion when Red Bull made the decision to replace Yuki Tsunoda at the end of the F1 2025 season. Instead, the seat went to Isack Hadjar.

Red Bull, though, may yet have another opening at the end of this campaign as rumours that Max Verstappen could leave for Mercedes refuse to die down.

And so far this season, it’s Lawson leading the Racing Bulls charge.

Although his new teammate Arvid Lindblad started his F1 career with a top-ten showing at the Australian Grand Prix, Lawson has been the team’s regular points-scorer. He’s brought in four points finishes in grands prix, including a P5 in Monaco, and scored in the Sprint in China.

His tally is up to 26 after just six race weekends, just 12 less than he managed the entire 2025 season.

It begs the question, could Lawson again put his name in the hat for a top race-seat in F1?

He was asked that during F1’s media day at the Barcelona Grand Prix, but sidestepped the question.

He does, however, believe he’s in the best position he’s been in during his four seasons of a stop-start F1 career.

Go deeper: Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls contract

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2026 grid?

F1 2026 driver salaries: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

“You always learn, you always get better,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media. “So, for sure, I’m in a better place than I’ve ever been in Formula One.

“But I think also the last couple of years, the way I came into Formula One, was quite unique as well, at the back end of both seasons of ’23 and ’24 and so last year was, I guess, my first full season.

“Obviously started very rocky, and I think this year had a proper pre-season, and with new cars, we’re all working on learning them, and I just think we’ve done a good job.

“I’ve learned a lot from the last couple of years as well, and feel like I’ve sort of been able to put that to use this year.

“I know it’s motorsport, obviously a bad weekend is eventually going to come, and we all have that, but at the moment it’s been good. We’ve had good momentum, and I think as a team we’ve done a very, very good job, and I’m looking forward to trying to continue that.

“I don’t think it’s anything specific, other than just experience, honestly.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Hamilton surprised as Ferrari missed a ‘trick’ as rivals adapted in Monaco