Fernando Alonso issued a blunt “no” when asked if his Zandvoort points were enough to persuade him to remain at Aston Martin for a fifth season.

Alonso is out of contract at the end of this season when his two-year extension expires after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso explains what will decide his Aston Martin future

However, the Spaniard, who is chasing his elusive 33rd Grand Prix victory having last won a Formula 1 race in 2013, is considering extending his stay.

Although Alonso will be 46 next July, Formula 1’s newest father is undecided about continuing in the sport.

But it is not Aston Martin’s performances that have him hesitating.

This season has not gone to plan for Aston Martin and its new partnership with Honda.

While headlines were written about a chassis designed by technical guru Adrian Newey and powered by his former team Red Bull’s ex-engine partner, the Aston Martin-Honda partnership has not lived up to expectations.

That forced the design of a B-spec AMR26, which featured 16 upgrades, and was introduced at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Honda followed with an update of its own at the Dutch Grand Prix.

However, the small steps forward haven’t boosted Aston Martin into the midfield, with Alonso fortunate to secure two points in Zandvoort through a two-stop strategy.

Asked if fighting for eighth or ninth place was enough to sway him into remaining on the grid next season, Alonso bluntly replied: “No.”

The 45-year-old reiterated that his future will not be determined by his and Aston Martin’s results; it is about whether he’s enjoying the racing.

And today Alonso, one of the more vocal critics of Formula 1’s new power unit regulations, isn’t happy.

“Obviously, we cannot be happy with just P9, and I think no one is happy in the team.

“It was a nice boost for everyone knowing that at least the direction that we are taking is the right one because we changed a lot of things in the car since Budapest.

“And obviously we feel that in the corners we are getting in a much better place. So that gives hope for everyone in Silverstone that you know if we keep on going on this philosophy and this strategy and this space of development, eventually we will be one of the fastest in the corners.

“So we just, you know, we ticked one of the boxes.

“Then on the engine side, I think Zandvoort was not a big improvement, to be honest. The drivability was a problem, and the extra power was difficult to fill in Zandvoort.

“Maybe Monza is going to be a more true test for the engine, but still a long way to go.

“We need to improve in both ends in chassis and on the engine for next year, and it’s a must. So that’s the biggest thing.

“For my decision, as I said, it’s not really about the car, you know. I will be professional and working at my 100 per cent fighting for P15 or fighting for a podium, but for me, it’s more about the regulations.

“Unfortunately, it’s what it is. This is not the Formula One we grew up with, and this is not the Formula One that we all want. Drivers, spectators.

“So you know we must change few things. It will not happen immediately. It will happen for the future. But I hope I can contribute somehow for the next set of regulations and we’ll go back to the real Formula One.”

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Quizzed on whether Aston Martin offering him racing opportunities away from Formula 1 could sway his decision, Alonso insisted that while that was an option, it wasn’t a priority for him.

“I think that door is not closed as we saw with Lance doing the GT3 race,” he said. “I know that there are more GT3 races coming, Portimao and some other places that I’ve been invited to as well.

“And you know, but it’s not at the moment my priority. But there is the Valkyrie program in Le Mans, and there are other opportunities.

“But no, my main focus now is in F1, and that will not change.”

Alonso previously took a two-year sabbatical away from the Formula 1 grid during which he raced in the Dakar rally, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the made a third attempt at the Indianapolis 500.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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