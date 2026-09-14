As the dust begins to settle on the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix, it is time to bring you up to speed with the latest F1 news headlines.

The FIA stewards took action on two transgressions that arose during the Spanish GP, following a double investigation. Meanwhile, Honda has confirmed change within its F1 ranks. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

FIA hands out warning and fine

Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto and Racing Bulls both came under the FIA stewards’ spotlight at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Bortoleto has been warned for moving under braking, while the Racing Bulls bank account is €200 lighter after Yuki Tsunoda’s speeding in the pit lane.

Read more – FIA confirms double Spanish Grand Prix punishment after investigation

Honda appoints new leader after Spanish Grand Prix

Honda, the engine partner to Aston Martin, has announced a change to its F1 power unit leadership structure following Sunday’s race in Madrid.

In a planned transition, the change will see Yoichiro Fukao promoted to the role of large project leader, replacing Tetsushi Kakuda.

Read more – Honda makes new announcement after Spanish Grand Prix

Zak Brown receives apology from Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean has apologised to Zak Brown after “misunderstanding” the McLaren chief executive’s comments about Oscar Piastri at the Spanish Grand Prix.

What Grosjean thought he had heard, did not align with what Brown had actually said.

Read more – Romain Grosjean issues apology after controversial Zak Brown, Oscar Piastri claim

Lando Norris data emerges amid VSC debate

For the reigning world champion Lando Norris, his luck was very much out at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Comfortably in the lead of the race, and seemingly on his way to victory, the arrival of the Virtual Safety Car changed the complexion of Norris’ race completely.

While Norris missed the chance to dive into the pit lane for a ‘cheap’ pit-stop, Kimi Antonelli was able to come in.

Norris pitted the next time around, which coincided with the track returning to green. A seven-second McLaren pit-stop only compounded the misery for Norris.

Whether McLaren could have made a different choice with Norris came under the microscope of our resident data expert Uros Radovanovic.

The logic for staying out was there, but Norris’ telemetry data indicated the likely reasoning behind McLaren’s call to bring Norris in.

Read more – Lando Norris data settles Spanish GP VSC debate

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to appear for Ferrari in test

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will appear in a Pirelli tyre test at Imola this week, PlanetF1.com has learned.

Ferrari will also hold a TPC (Testing of Previous Car) run at Imola, the former Emilia Romagna Grand Prix venue, which could yet host the final race of the F1 2026 season.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc return to Imola as Ferrari test plans emerge

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Read next – Adrian Newey holds McLaren MCL40 inspection at Spanish Grand Prix