Liam Lawson hints at ‘steer’ on F1 2025 seat with future still undecided

Liam Lawson says he has been given a “steer” on Red Bull’s plans for him but said he is still waiting for it to be confirmed.

Lawson was dropped in the VCARB from Austin onwards in what was seen as an audition for the seat next year but going into the final trio of the races, the Italian team remain the only one yet to confirm their lineup.

Liam Lawson gives latest hint on VCARB future

Having waited patiently on the sideline, Lawson would like to think that the seat is his but Red Bull’s decision to give him a contract just until the end of the year initially has not gone unnoticed.

Lawson has done well in his second go at Formula 1 so far but he is still waiting to hear from the likes of Helmut Marko, Christian Horner and Laurent Mekies as to whether he will be driving for the team again in 2025.

“I have a steer, let’s say, but obviously the expectation on us is high and the season’s not done yet,” he told media including PlanetF1.com in Las Vegas. “So as much as there’s indication of what they’re wanting me to do and what the future holds, I don’t have anything confirmed right now.

“So for me, it’s just focusing on these races ahead. This weekend’s the most important right now, and then that’ll shift to next weekend. So I’ll have a clearer picture after the season.”

As for the race this weekend in particular, Lawson brought up the team’s struggles here last season and suggested it was going to be a close fight for P6 in the Constructors’ as the season goes on.

“Honestly, we struggled here last year a lot,” the 22-year-old said. “So that’s obviously not a great start, but at the same time, we’ve made a lot of changes since then, and we hopefully think we understand a lot more about how to improve the car this weekend. So we’re optimistic.

“I think this sort of temperature changes things up. It makes a lot of differences. So, yeah, I think we’re optimistic. Obviously we’re in a very close fight for P6, and our target is to just try and score some more points this weekend with both cars.”

Alpine currently occupy sixth spot after their double Sao Paulo podium. Haas are in seventh, three points behind Alpine and RB are two further points behind.

