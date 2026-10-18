Liam Lawson lauds Racing Bulls ahead of F1 2027 decision

Liam Lawson declared himself “very, very happy” with Racing Bulls having made all the right moves over the first F1 2026 triple-header.

The team hit 100 points after a stellar Singapore Grand Prix for Lawson, as Racing Bulls prepares to determine its driver line-up for F1 2027.

Liam Lawson having ‘good year’

The Faenza squad took a giant step closer to securing fifth in the Constructors’ standings at Marina Bay, as Lawson followed P5 in the Sprint with seventh in the Grand Prix.

Lawson and F1 2026 rookie Arvid Lindblad have proven a productive duo, though Racing Bulls is yet to make a final decision on whether they will both be retained for F1 2027.

The team is also considering Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov, who is locked in a Formula 2 title battle with Haas-bound Rafael Camara, for next year.

A decision will be made “in the coming weeks” according to team principal Alan Permane.

Following the Singapore GP, Lawson was asked how he is feeling in himself, after what must be considered a statement weekend in his bid to secure an F1 2027 seat.

“I feel great, honestly,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media.

“It’s been a good year overall. We’ve been very strong for a lot of the year, and I think this triple-header as well has been coming back to the team. We’ve been strong everywhere. Should have scored in all three races.”

Lawson was asked whether he believes that status as midfield top dogs is secured after Singapore.

Main rivals Alpine went pointless across the triple-header, allowing Racing Bulls to create a buffer of 32 points in its favour.

The New Zealander pointed to Brazil 2024 – the scene of an Alpine double podium – while cautioning that way of thinking.

A return to Interlagos features in the next triple-header, following visits to Austin and Mexico City.

“Not secure,” Lawson said of that P5 and midfield superiority. “But I think we’re definitely in a better place.

“We’ve managed to extend over these last few weekends. This weekend for us has been a 10-point weekend. I’m not even sure if they scored in this triple-header. No, they didn’t. And they’ve had a very, very fast car.

“Very, very happy that the team has made all the right decisions ultimately through these last few weeks.

“But not secure, you know, going through the rest of the year. Alpine had a double podium in Brazil.”

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Despite the lingering threat of Tsolov, the suggestion that the Bulgarian could replace Lawson next season has been branded “bonkers” by Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz.

Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel believes Tsolov is “ready” for Formula 1, but with the current Racing Bulls drivers on strong form, he is glad this F1 2027 decision is not his to make.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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Continue reading: F2 boss makes telling Lawson and Tsolov claim as F1 2027 decision looms