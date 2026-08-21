ZANDVOORT – Max Verstappen may have extended with Red Bull until 2030, but the four-time world champion has revealed his escape clause “stays the same” as in his previous contract.

Verstappen and Red Bull announced on Thursday, in the build-up to the Dutch Grand Prix, that the Dutchman would not only continue with the team next season, but he had extended his contract by a further two years to 2030.

Max Verstappen confirms Red Bull exit clause remains unchanged

The announcement put an end to speculation that Verstappen could switch teams, or even quit the sport, due to an exit clause in his contract.

This year, that clause was based on Verstappen being in the top two, with the driver permitted to end his stay if he was outside of the top two as Formula 1 entered its summer break after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

But despite being sixth in the standings, and still chasing a first Grand Prix win for F1 2026, Verstappen affirmed his commitment to Red Bull, not only for 2027 but through to 2030.

That commitment, though, comes with clauses.

As with his previous contract, which set out a position in the standings and a deadline, the new deal is unchanged.

“I mean, I’ve never disclosed anything in my contract, so yeah, that stays the same,” he revealed without going into the details.

His former Red Bull teammate joked that he should “tell us”, but Verstappen replied with a laugh: “You know, Checo, I’ll tell you at dinner or whatever.”

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The one detail Verstappen would confirm in his extended contract allows him to continue his endurance racing pursuits.

Earlier this year, the Verstappen Racing boss contested the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring on an off-weekend for Formula 1 and was in contention for a top five finish before the ‘Green Hill’ bit, and his team finished outside of the top 30.

Verstappen confirmed that being given the freedom to continue his endurance endeavours, when F1 allows, is just one reason why he extended with Red Bull

“Yeah. For me, that was definitely something that I want to keep doing,” he said. “But of course, it depends a bit on the F1 calendar what will be possible also next year.

“I’d pick endurance ones, 24-hour races in general. They would be cool to drive in.”

That was a factor in Verstappen’s decision to continue with Red Bull.

“Red Bull allows me to things also a little bit outside of Formula One,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Zandvoort. “So it’s like a big plus, all of it, the whole package, which I’m of course very grateful for.

“At the contract itself details, I never talk about that.”

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies also would not go into detail about the 28-year-old’s new contract.

“You know, we are here today telling you guys that we are committing to each other, the team and Max, to the end of 2030,” he said.

“I think that’s the substance. Everything else is our business, really.”

But while the two have committed to each other, PlanetF1.com was told by multiple sources that Verstappen was in negotiations with McLaren.

Although talks don’t necessarily mean a move is on the cards, it was said to be in the final stages.

Asked about his conversations with other teams, Verstappen replied: “Pressed on conversations with other, Verstappen insisted it “doesn’t matter.”

“Doesn’t matter, does it?” he insisted. ” Well, not to me.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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