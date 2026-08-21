ZANDVOORT – Isack Hadjar has responded to Yuki Tsunoda’s social media post wishing him a speedy recovery with a classy three-word reply.

Hadjar will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after suffering a wrist injury in the build-up to the Zandvoort race.

Isack Hadjar responds to Yuki Tsunoda after wrist injury

Just a day after revealing his Zandvoort helmet, which included a drawing of last year’s trophy that was broken during Racing Bulls’ celebrations of Hadjar’s third place, PlanetF1.com reported that the Frenchman was set to miss the Dutch Grand Prix after sustaining an injury.

Red Bull confirmed hours later that the driver would take no part in the Zandvoort weekend, with Liam Lawson stepping up from Racing Bulls to deputise.

In turn, Racing Bulls reserve driver Tsunoda would step into Lawson’s Racing Bulls seat.

While happy to be back behind the wheel of an F1 car, Tsunoda wished Hadjar a speedy recovery.

In a post to social media, he wrote: “Happy to get back behind the wheel this weekend and step in for the team.

“Wishing Isack Hadjar a speedy recovery!”

The Frenchman, who has yet to publicly comment on his injury, delivered a classy reply.

“Have fun bro,” he wrote.

More on Isack Hadjar’s wrist injury from PlanetF1.com

Fresh details emerge on Isack Hadjar’s wrist injury

Liam Lawson facing ‘very foreign’ Red Bull challenge in Dutch GP switch

This weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix will be Tsunoda’s first on-track experience of the all-new F1 2026 cars.

Although he has worked in Red Bull’s simulator and has taken part in four private TPC outings this year, he has yet to turn a wheel in anger in the new cars.

“It was a very unexpected thing,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media of his call-up.

“I’m actually quite calm and looking forward to tomorrow.

“I mean, I can’t be sad. It was a moment I was waiting for, and I was dying to have this kind of moment.”

And while it is a moment in the Racing Bulls car, not the Red Bull, Tsunoda says he’s just happy to be back in a Formula 1 car.

“I don’t mind which car I’m driving,” he said. “I’m already grateful enough to have a seat.

“I don’t really mind which car I’m driving because both teams are performing well, especially Racing Bulls this year.

“Racing Bulls, I’ve been here for long years.

“Soon as I wore this white jersey, I feel pretty at home.

“Having already these opportunities for me would be something over the roof that I was dying to have, so yeah, I’m very excited to race with Racing Bulls.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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