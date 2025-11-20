Sky F1 presenter teases imminent comeback after major health update

Natalie Pinkham, the Sky F1 presenter, has teased a potential return to action at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It comes after the host was forced to postpone her comeback at the Brazilian Grand Prix earlier this month.

Pinkham has been an ever-present member of Sky F1’s presenting team since the broadcaster secured the live Formula 1 television rights ahead of the 2012 season.

The 48-year-old has shared the lead presenter’s role with Simon Lazenby over recent years, with Sky F1 operating a rotation system against the backdrop of Formula 1’s ever-expanding calendar.

Pinkham has not appeared on screen since the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September, with the presenter revealing later that month that she would be “out of action for a bit” following surgery to her neck.

She had intended to return in Brazil earlier this month, but revealed on the eve of the race weekend that she had been forced to pull out due to a setback in her recovery.

In a post to social media, Pinkham wrote that “the last couple of months have been trickier than I expected” following the procedure on her neck.

Pinkham’s withdrawal forced a rapid change of plan for Sky F1, with Lazenby cancelling a planned weekend off to fly to Brazil to front the broadcaster’s coverage from Saturday in Sao Paulo.

Sky Sports News journalist Craig Slater and Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz had both covered for Pinkham’s absence during Friday’s action at Interlagos.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, Pinkham has hinted that she could return to action by posting a short clip to social media featuring images from her previous visits to Nevada with Sky F1.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote: “Vegas, vicariously.

“Race weekend incoming folks.”

Pinkham’s post led to suggestions from fans that her comeback is imminent, with one writing: “Welcome back Natalie! We’ve missed you.”

Another added: “It looks like you’re back at F1 this weekend! Good to hear. I’ll be looking for your wonderful work. Missed you these last few events!”

Pinkham’s latest post comes after she was spotted at the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United on the day the Brazilian Grand Prix took place.

The presenter was joined in the stands by Daniel Ricciardo, the former Red Bull and McLaren F1 driver, who is the godfather of her son Wilf.

Pinkham made her latest public appearance at an event last week, revealing that she has called her neck cage Karen – a slang term used to describe irritable middle-aged women – as “she gives me a lot of grief.”

She added that she is “learning to love” the scar on her neck, inviting fans to submit potential names for the scar.

