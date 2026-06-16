After achieving a first victory in Ferrari colours, Lewis Hamilton remains front and centre as we pool together the latest F1 news headlines.

Team radio communication between Hamilton and his race engineer Carlo Santi has emerged, surrounding a crucial period for the eventual Barcelona GP winner. Meanwhile, Martin Brundle has explained why he does not believe the Virtual Safety Car to have been decisive in Hamilton’s win. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Detailed Lewis Hamilton and Carlo Santi exchange emerges

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Going for the three-stop versus Mercedes’ two, Hamilton was told that he faced the “critical” moment of his race when Kimi Antonelli stopped at the end of Lap 37, elevating Hamilton to the lead.

Moments later, the Virtual Safety Car was deployed to cover Fernando Alonso’s stricken Aston Martin. Untelevised team radio has revealed how Santi guided Hamilton through this pivotal moment of the race.

Read more – Untelevised Lewis Hamilton team radio emerges after ‘critical’ Spanish GP moment

Lewis Hamilton and the VSC: Martin Brundle responds

Hamilton was looking strong at the time of the VSC, though it cannot be denied that this development gave Hamilton a major boost on his way to victory.

Sky F1’s Martin Brundle feels that the VSC was just that, a boost for Hamilton, rather than the deciding factor behind his win.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton burning question answered by Brundle after Barcelona win

Lewis Hamilton breakthrough triggers Ferrari ‘issues’ warning

In what is currently a reversal on last year’s picture, Hamilton has outscored Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in F1 2026, 115 points to 75.

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve wondered then if the “lifetime contract” recently handed to Leclerc and not Hamilton could cause issues.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton form over Charles Leclerc predicted to cause ‘issues’ at Ferrari

Nico Rosberg’s ‘soft’ Toto Wolff quip explained

Hamilton, now up to second in the Drivers’ Championship standings, could be emerging as a genuine threat to take that record eighth title.

Back when Hamilton was locked in title combat with former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, a contract clause was instated by team boss Toto Wolff, one which required Hamilton and Rosberg to split the bill for any damage they caused.

As it turns out, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes’ title hopefuls in the present day, are not subject to this clause. Rosberg could not resist a light-hearted dig at Wolff.

Read more – Nico Rosberg quips Toto Wolff ‘soft’ after Russell and Antonelli contract detail

Red Bull sets out intention behind Pierre Gasly appeal

The round which preceded Barcelona, that being the Monaco Grand Prix, remains a talking point due to the row over Pierre Gasly’s rescinded penalties.

Red Bull lost a podium with Isack Hadjar as a result and is plotting an appeal. An effective and clear system moving forward is the aim for Red Bull.

Read more – Red Bull issues Pierre Gasly appeal update as Monaco podium row intensifies

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Read next – Lewis Hamilton form over Charles Leclerc predicted to cause ‘issues’ at Ferrari