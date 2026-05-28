It has been another busy day in the world of Formula 1, as we address rumours surrounding Valtteri Bottas at Cadillac and much more.

Reports had begun to swirl that the Finn’s seat may have been under threat ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, which we have been able to address, along with the other news from the day. Let’s go through it together:

Valtteri Bottas rumours addressed and debunked

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Rumours had began to gather pace that Valtteri Bottas’ seat may have been under threat at Cadillac, despite the season being this early on.

However, PlanetF1.com understands from conversations with sources that this is far from the case, with the Finn’s knowledge and experience having been held up as a reason why the team has had a solid start to life in Formula 1 altogether.

Alongside that, reserve driver Colton Herta is not eligible to replace him, without an FIA Super Licence to his name, and Bottas is understood to hold a contract with an option to race in 2027 as well.

Read more: Could Cadillac really replace Valtteri Bottas already? The truth behind the rumours

Ford celebrates ‘landmark moment’ after Canadian GP

As Max Verstappen made it onto the podium for the first time this season in Canada, not only did it mark the first Red Bull-Ford Powertrains podium of 2026, but it was the first time that Ford power specifically had been on the podium since the dramatic 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Giancarlo Fisichella was driving in the rain for Jordan that weekend, with his initial second place finish changing to victory upon appeal, as a timing error was noticed that saw him leapfrog Kimi Raikkonen in the race standings.

For Ford’s Mark Rushbrook, it represents a big mark in progress as the brand looks to strengthen its ties with Red Bull.

Read more: Ford break 22-year F1 drought as Mark Rushbrook hints at Red Bull strength

Report: Ben Sulayem looking to remove FIA term limits

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has reportedly put forward a proposal to scrap term limits for his role.

According to the BBC, Ben Sulayem is expected to present this proposal at the next meeting of the FIA General Assembly, with the President officially up for election every four years.

An FIA spokesperson told the BBC: “A proposal has been put forward to establish a consistent approach to tenure across all FIA bodies, similar to what currently exists for the world councils and the senate.

“The proposal is subject to approval by the World Councils and by the General Assembly. FIA bodies retain full authority to democratically elect officeholders.”

Read more: Mohammed Ben Sulayem moves to scrap FIA president term limits – report

Stella weighs in as Brown triples down on A/B team criticism

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has been less-than-complimentary about one organisation owning more than one team in Formula 1, and it emerged in recent weeks that he sent a letter to FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, asking about this.

McLaren team principal, Andrea Stella, explained more about why this happened, believing it to be a stand McLaren has taken as a team.

“What Zak has expressed, representing the opinion and the position of McLaren, is part of a process that we wanted to be constructive and healthy, but also very clear,” he said.

“We believe very strongly that this principle should be enforced totally. And the reason why we want this principle and this point to be discussed is because we think, from a practical point of view, there’s more that we should do. We are happy with how this is being received.”

Read more: Zak Brown’s FIA letter explained as McLaren pushes for F1 ownership crackdown

Ex-Ferrari boss scathing in electric car criticism

Finally, former Ferrari chairman, Luca di Montezemolo, did not have the kindest words to say about the brand’s first full foray into an all-electric car, with the Luce.

The design has been somewhat polarising since it was announced, so much so that Di Montezemolo would quite like to see it removed from the Ferrari stable altogether.

“We risk destroying a legend, and I am very sorry about that,” he said.

“I hope they at least remove the Prancing Horse from that car.”

That remains to be seen.

Read more: Ferrari icon Luca di Montezemolo demands famous badge removed from Ferrari Luce