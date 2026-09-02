FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem expects that the first Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring will be a “great” event, though the FIA is “keeping a close eye” on the new venue.

That is because the homologation process for the Madring has been “complicated” according to Ben Sulayem, who confirmed that he will be in attendance at the Spanish Grand Prix next week.

FIA monitoring Madring, says Mohammed Ben Sulayem

The Madring is a new street circuit developed around the IFEMA Exhibition Centre in Madrid. It has taken over from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as host of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Formula 1 will make its first visit to the Madring next week, as part of a double header which follows the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

A feature of the Madring which has already attracted attention is the banked Turn 12, known as La Monumental. It will be the longest curved section on the Formula 1 calendar.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were the first Formula 1 stars to sample this corner, and the wider Madring track, during a filming day in July.

Leclerc described it as a “very special corner,” one where the drivers will need to be “very brave” in qualifying. He believes La Monumental can become “one of the most iconic corners of the season.”

Ben Sulayem, in an interview with respected Spanish publication AS, described the Madring as an “adventure.”

He stated that the homologation process to sign-off the Madring was not straightforward. But, while the FIA is keeping a close watch, Ben Sulayem to be there in Madrid, he has high hopes for the spectacle of the event.

“Madring is quite an adventure,” said Ben Sulayem.

“We’re keeping a close eye on it because the approval process has been complicated.

“But the feedback is good and I’ll be there, of course.

“Spain is a very emotional, very passionate country, and I’m sure it’s going to be a great event.”

More on Madring from PlanetF1.com

Hamilton addresses Ferrari Madring run as McLaren questions ‘advantage’

Madring F3 test hit by 19 red flags ahead of Spanish Grand Prix debut

Ben Sulayem’s comments come after Formula 3’s in-season test at the Madring, one which featured 19 red flags across the two days. Red flags are common in testing, though more than half of the stoppages came as a result of barrier contact.

The demanding Madring layout is set to consist of 22 turns, with a total circuit distance of 5.416 km.

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