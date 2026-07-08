Liam Lawson has said his future in Formula 1 beyond 2026 has not come to mind yet, amid speculation over what next year may hold.

While Lawson has enjoyed a solid 2026 season so far, the form of Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov has raised eyebrows in Formula 2, with the Bulgarian having won six of 14 races in the junior category this season to put himself in the lead of the championship.

Liam Lawson focusing on here and now amid F1 future question

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Racing Bulls has managed to establish itself as the fifth-fastest team in Formula 1 over recent races, with Lawson having made regular Q3 appearances and scored points at almost every race – with his sixth-placed finish at the British Grand Prix being his joint-best of the season.

Lawson has managed to successfully steady the ship on his Formula 1 career after his ill-fated two-race stint at Red Bull Racing last year, and holds the upper hand over his rookie teammate Arvid Lindblad in the standings.

With Racing Bulls having long been Red Bull’s junior team, though, the team’s junior drivers naturally hope to secure a place on the grid in future.

While the transfer ‘silly season’ will soon begin to wind up for another year, the New Zealander will look to finish the first half of the season on a strong note before the summer break – when teams will naturally take stock of their drivers’ performances.

“It’s honestly not even something I’ve really thought about,” Lawson said of his future and speculation of a rise by Tsolov when asked by PlanetF1.com at Silverstone.

“Obviously, summer breaks will be a time where things are heavily considered, and I think we have a few more races until then. So, at the moment, I’m just focused on continuing to do what we’ve been doing.

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“It’s been obviously working very well recently, and it’d be nice to go into that summer break with another good couple of races, but I think with Formula 1, I haven’t been here that long, but I’ve been here long enough to see how things get stirred up, and it’s not really something I’ve been thinking about.”

With his points at the weekend, Lawson has moved on to 39 points for the year, ahead of the 38 he scored in the entirety of 2025 – making it his highest-scoring season in his Formula 1 career to date.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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