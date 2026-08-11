Martin Brundle has warned Oliver Bearman to find a “Plan B” as Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari resurgence threatens to shut the door on his dream move.

But what are his options with Ferrari’s door seemingly closed for 2027, and perhaps even longer?

Oliver Bearman’s Ferrari future faces fresh uncertainty

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bearman is a Ferrari junior, having joined the Scuderia’s Driver Academy in 2022, before making his Formula 1 debut with the F1 team in 2024. He substituted for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he finished seventh.

Later that season, he made two substitute appearances for Haas and went on to join the grid full-time with the American team in 2025.

Now in his second season with Haas, there have been suggestions that Bearman is ready to step up to Ferrari. The only problem is, Ferrari does not have a seat available for next season.

While Charles Leclerc recently signed a new long-term deal, a resurgent Hamilton has made it clear that retirement is “not even on my thoughts”.

It begs the question: what’s next for Bearman?

“Ollie Bearman may need a Plan B, though, because Lewis and Charles are nailed on at Ferrari for a little while,” Brundle told Sky F1 during commentary at the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

“They’ve got some other fast kids coming along. Ollie Bearman was the future star, the heir apparent, of the Ferrari staircase, if you like.

“I don’t know where he goes from here, but it was interesting to hear from Ayao saying that Esteban [Ocon] has done well recently.

“I do believe, in fact I know, they’re looking at some other young drivers.”

Quizzed on whether he thinks Haas will field the same line-up next season, Brundle replied: “No, I don’t.”

Bearman has been linked to Red Bull and Aston Martin, with Sky F1 presenter David Croft saying that Red Bull is “keeping very close tabs” on the Ferrari-backed talent.

Red Bull faces some uncertainty over its line-up as Max Verstappen has yet to officially confirm whether he will stay with his “second family”.

However, in the weeks since multiple sources told PlanetF1.com that the Dutchman was in talks with McLaren, it’s looking more likely that he will remain with Red Bull.

Aston Martin could also be an option for next season, with Fernando Alonso still to decide whether he wants to continue in Formula 1 or retire at the age of 45.

Go deeper: Oliver Bearman’s Haas contract

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2026 grid?

F1 2026 driver salaries: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

Oliver Bearman responds to Red Bull and Aston Martin rumours

Bearman has spoken about both the Red Bull and Aston Martin rumours in recent weeks.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other accredited media at the Belgian Grand Prix, he said of the Red Bull claims: “Quite flattering to hear things like that, with a team like Red Bull who are incredibly successful.

“To be connected with them in any way, even if it’s just rumours, is very nice.

“But like I said, it’s just rumours, and I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here with Haas at the moment.”

As for Aston Martin, he told the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast: “Aston Martin are going through a tough time, but I’m sure that one day they will be incredibly strong. But I wouldn’t say I’m looking towards them at this stage.”

Instead, the 21-year-old is focused on one day racing for Ferrari.

“I’m very much committed to what Ferrari have offered me,” he said, “and they have supported me since the very beginning, since I joined F3, and I’m only sitting here thanks to them.

“So on one side, I owe a lot to Ferrari. For me, Ferrari is the dream team, not only because I’m part of Ferrari, but because it’s the most iconic brand probably in the world.

“So my goal remains to be a Ferrari driver one day. That, at the moment, is the case, and then we need to see how things develop.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Wolff accuses Ferrari of ‘whinging’ in new F1 2026 power unit claim