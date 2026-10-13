RWANDA – F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali has hailed the African Grand Prix in Rwanda as “a landmark moment for Formula 1” as the championship prepares to return to Africa.

F1 will race on the African continent for the first time since 1993.

F1 boss reacts to African Grand Prix in Rwanda announcement

While F1 has competed in 34 different countries since the world championship was officially formed in 1950, only two of these have been in Africa.

Morocco hosted its sole race in 1958, and despite South Africa being a mainstay on the calendar from 1962 to 1985, the most recent race on the continent took place in 1993.

While no specific date has been given, the first race in a ‘long-term’ arrangement will take place in the early 2030s.

“Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1,” said Domenicali.

“With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe.

“Africa has always been part of Formula 1’s future, and from the beginning we were determined to return in the right way, with the right partner, a long-term commitment and a clear vision for creating meaningful impact.

“I would like to thank His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, the Government of Rwanda, the Rwanda Development Board, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and everyone whose dedication and collaboration have made this possible.”

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With this announcement, F1 will finally compete on every feasible continent.

Domenicali is determined that this event is not simply about bringing F1 to Africa; however, his aims are far more wide-reaching.

He added: “This is about much more than hosting a grand prix.

“Together, we can create lasting economic and social benefits through tourism, investment, skills development and local business growth, ensuring the positive impact of this event is felt for generations.

“For our fans, this is an especially exciting moment. Africa is home to more than 100 million Formula 1 fans, and that number continues to grow rapidly.

“We are bringing the excitement, energy and drama of Formula 1 closer to millions of people who have waited a long time to see our sport return to the continent, and we look forward to writing an exciting new chapter together.”

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